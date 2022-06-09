Kate Middleton's stunning birthday portrait arrives at university where she met Prince William The royal couple met at the University of St Andrews

A stunning 40th birthday portrait of the Duchess of Cambridge has arrived in Scotland. The image, which shows Kate posing side-on in a red gown with her hair tousled into waves, has been put up on display at the Wardlaw Museum at the University of St Andrews.

The portrait, taken by Paolo Roversi, is on loan from the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Kate studied at the Scottish university and it was where she first set eyes on her future husband Prince William – so it's no wonder she chose St Andrews as one of the venues where her portrait would be displayed.

A tweet posted on the museum's official Twitter account teased: "We love it when former students visit us, so we're thrilled to welcome Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge - in portrait form - to the Wardlaw Museum. The portrait, taken by Paolo Roversi to celebrate the Duchess' 40th birthday, is on loan from @NPGLondon."

The portrait will be available to view from Sunday 12 June until the end of September, free of charge to members of the public. It is on loan as part of the National Portrait Gallery's 'Coming Home' initiative, which sees portraits of iconic individuals travel to places with which they have close links.

Three official pictures were released to mark Kate's milestone birthday in January. The other two photos are heading to Berkshire, where Kate was born, and Anglesey, the Welsh island where the couple first lived together in their early years of marriage.

William worked as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot in north Wales before the royals relocated to London with their newborn Prince George.

Kate attended St Andrews from 2002 to 2005

The photos were taken in November 2021 at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, with Kate wearing three exquisite gowns by Alexander McQueen, the British label that created her historic wedding dress.

Mr Roversi said: "Taking the portrait of Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge, was a true honour for me, and a moment of pure joy. I was moved by her warmth and friendly welcome and enchanted by her shining eyes that reflected the loveliness of her soul and her smile showing the generosity of her heart.

"It was a profound and rich experience for me, an unforgettable moment. I have met a wonderful person, a person who, with her positive energy, can bring hope to the whole world."

