Kate Middleton returns to work after the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations - best photos The royal's work schedule has resumed

The Duchess of Cambridge has returned to her usual royal work duties after celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with her family this weekend.

On Wednesday, Kate was pictured arriving at the Little Village's hub in Brent to hear how the baby bank is supporting local families by ensuring that they have access to essential items for their young children.

Looking beautiful in a white jacket and black trouser suit combination, the 40-year-old appeared to be in great spirits as she made her appearance.

During her visit, the royal met with staff and volunteers from the centre, in addition to a family who are currently receiving support.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Wednesday

Little Village, which launched in 2016, is London's largest baby bank network with eight locations across the capital, providing a warm, supportive community for families who might be going through tough times.

The charity equips families with clothes, toys and essential items for babies and children up to the age of five, including nappies, beds, buggies and toiletries, as well as linking them with key services.

Over the years, Kate has shown her support to the charity. In the summer of 2020, the Duchess brought together nineteen British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks nationwide, operated by Little Village, Baby Basics and AberNecessities.

The royal has also previously visited baby banks in Sheffield and West Norfolk where she spent time helping to unload deliveries, sort donations, and spoke with families about their experiences of using their local baby bank services.

