Royal fans are all saying the same thing about subtle detail in Kate Middleton's birthday photos The Duchess of Cambridge is just like all of us

Kensington Palace shared three new photographs of the Duchess of Cambridge to mark her 40th birthday on Sunday.

Royal fans were quick to share compliments about the portraits taken by Paolo Roversi at Kew Gardens, and there is one detail that has been noticed by many.

In one of the three photographs, Kate wears a red one shoulder Alexander McQueen gown, accessorising with the Queen's diamond pendant earrings.

Twitter users were quick to pick up on the fact that the dress featured an absolute must-have – pockets.

"You know dress pockets are a big deal when even the Duchess of Cambridge herself uses them in her official portrait. 'This dress has POCKETS! Get it in the pic!'" one said.

Kate's red McQueen dress featured pockets

Another added: "Lady in red [red heart emoji] Love the symbolism of a strong, modern woman reflected here - every woman loves a dress with pockets! The Duchess of Cambridge certainly does the look justice… a true style icon." While a third commented: "The first and most important thing I noticed about this photo is that the Duchess of Cambridge was given a dress with pockets. High street designers, please take note."

There are also similarities between that particular portrait of the Duchess of Cambridge and a photograph taken of the Queen in 2019, in which she casually posed with her hands in her pockets.

The image was shared exclusively by HELLO! magazine at the time to mark the publication of the Queen's dressmaker Angela Kelly's book, The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe.

Kate is said to have celebrated her milestone birthday privately with family, but shared a personal thank you message on social media, writing: "Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits. C."

