Prince William and Kate Middleton share glance as Prince Louis amuses them in unseen moment

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may have had their hands full over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, but their children certainly captured the nation's hearts with their presence over the four-day weekend.

During Sunday's Pageant, the royal couple's youngest son, Prince Louis, offered several priceless moments – including when he appeared to jam to some of the music.

Watching their four-year-old son lift his hands to the air, Prince William and Kate shared an approving look as they watched in delight. However, Louis' older brother Prince George looked unimpressed and shook his head.

Louis had even stood on his chair, waved his hands in the air, wriggled around and stuck his finger in his ear during the show. There was a sweet moment when he headed towards his grandfather, Prince Charles, and sat on his lap. He also gave his mother a kiss on the cheek and a cuddle.

On Monday, Prince William and Kate revealed how Prince Louis "especially" had an incredible time at the celebrations to mark the Queen's Jubilee.

Prince Louis delighted crowds over the weekend

The royals thanked everyone who turned out for the long weekend of celebrations, writing: "What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special."

In the personal message, alongside images from the weekend's events, they added: "Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership.

"From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember. We all had an incredible time, especially Louis..."

