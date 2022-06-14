Sarah Ferguson praises 'kind and good' ex-husband Prince Andrew

Sarah, Duchess of York has leapt to her ex-husband's defence in an eye-opening interview with Times Radio on Tuesday.

Speaking to Mariella Frostrup, Sarah described the Duke of York as a "good and kind man". Asked if she would still marry the Prince if she could go back in time, Sarah replied with: "Oh, yes. He's a very good and kind man. He's a good man."

Reminiscing about her wedding day, Sarah added: "It was an exceptional day, July 23, 1986. And it was just extraordinary.

"I think my life is an amazing life. I think I've been very lucky. And I'm now just beginning my life again. I think it's pretty cool to be able to say that."

The interview comes in the wake of Prince Andrew's civil lawsuit. Earlier in February this year, the Queen's son paid millions to settle the civil case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre.

Virginia filed a case against the Duke for allegedly sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was a teenager, allegations he has repeatedly denied.

The duo tied the knot in July 1986

Sarah later told Mariella how she will "stand very firmly by Andrew". She added: "We are divorced. I think it’s very important, Mariella, that people realise that I don’t spend long here in England, because I don’t wish to. I’d much prefer being out."

She concluded by saying: "I’ve built 156 schools in Africa and Poland. And, you know, and I just want to keep going doing my philanthropy work."

Sarah recently attended a red carpet event in Italy

Prince Andrew stepped back from royal life in 2019 and more recently was forced to remain out of the public eye during the Garter Day procession which took place on Monday. Keeping a low profile, the Queen's son was obliged to make a private appearance in his role as Garter Knight.

The Prince of Wales and his son the Duke of Cambridge are understood to have lobbied the Queen about Andrew’s participation in Garter Day, which featured a church service, an investiture for new members of the order and a lunch.



