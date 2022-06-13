Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made The Duke of York will attend parts of the Garter Day service

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture followed by the lunch, but he will not be part of the processional walk or the service which is held at St George's Chapel.

It had previously been reported that the Queen's second son had been banned from attending the Most Noble Order of the Garter service, but after a "family decision" was made, it was agreed that Andrew would make a private appearance. He will not be seen by the public.

The Garter Day service is a significant event in the royal family's calendar and typically sees members of the royal family walk in procession to St George's Chapel. After the service, they depart by carriages for their return journey to Windsor Castle.

It's a particularly momentous occasion for the Duchess of Cornwall as this year she will be installed as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter, following her appointment in December. A Lady Companion, the Baroness Amos, and a Knight Companion, Sir Anthony Blair, will also be installed.

Prince Andrew's last public engagement was in March

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. The Order includes the Queen, who is sovereign of the Garter, several senior members of the royal family, and twenty-four Knights or Ladies chosen in recognition of their work.

Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the sovereign personally.

He escorted the Queen to the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Andrew's last public engagement was in March when he escorted his mother, the Queen, to the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh. He had to miss Platinum Jubilee celebrations after testing positive for Covid.

The father-of-two stepped away from public duties in 2019 following his association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He paid millions to Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, in a civil sexual assault case.

In January, ahead of his legal settlement in the case, the Queen stripped her son of his honorary military roles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and he gave up his HRH style.

