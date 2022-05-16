Sarah Ferguson makes touching comment about her grandchildren August and Sienna

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sarah Ferguson is enjoying life as a royal grandmother. The 62-year-old has given fans a small insight into her personal life with little August and Sienna.

Exclusive: Sarah Ferguson reveals the sweet milestone Princess Eugenie's son August has hit

The author, who is releasing the paperback version of her first book, Her Heart for a Compass, confessed how much she loves reading to her grandchildren.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson describes new granddaughter as 'very, very beautiful'

"I read them bedtime stories," she told Metro. "August is such a little chap, and I'm playing trucks with him - but if he prefers to play with Barbie dolls in the future, that's fine."

READ: Sarah Ferguson to pen three YA novels as part of 22-book deal

MORE: Sarah Ferguson inundated with fan support after candid online video

It's hardly surprising Sarah loves to read to the royal children as she launched her Storytime With Fergie And Friends YouTube channel at the start of the first lockdown in 2020. The project sees her reading a traditional children's story daily, as well as sharing arts and crafts ideas and fun recipes.

Her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie, 32, and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a boy called August, in February 2021. Meanwhile, eldest daughter Princess Beatrice, 33, had baby Sienna with husband Edoardo Mozzi in September 2021.

When Sarah attended HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards in October, she couldn't help but gush over the family's latest arrivals. "Sienna, she's very, very beautiful," she said, later telling HELLO!: "It's so funny because when August smiles at me now, because he's seven and a half months, you actually know he genuinely likes you. It's not a put-on smile, he genuinely finds me very funny which is quite lucky."

Asked how gratifying it has been to watch both her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, become mothers, Sarah responded: "My children are phenomenal mothers. They were great children but now they're phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year.

Her Heart for a Compass by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, £11.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

"You know it's pretty incredible, but everyone asks me, 'How are your grandchildren?' Well, firstly, I look at my girls being wonderful mothers and then I see these incredible beings."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.