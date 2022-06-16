Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares rare loved-up snap with wife Princess Beatrice at Ascot The proudly posed in front of a very special sculpture

Edoardo Mapellli Mozzi rarely posts pictures regarding his personal life, usually delighting his Instagram followers with snaps of impeccably designed properties across the world.

On Wednesday, however, he was overcome with emotion when he and his wife, Princess Beatrice, spotted The Ram sculpture at Ascot – and couldn't help but take a picture in front of it.

In the photo, the couple posed together, with their arms around each other, and beamed as they looked at the camera.

"The Ram. Congratulations to @davidwilliamsellis," he wrote alongside the snap.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi pose in front of The Ram at Ascot

Just weeks ago, he shared another picture of the sculpture and explained his connection to it.

"David Williams-Ellis the most incredible sculptor, creative genius and also my stepfather. @davidwilliamsellis," he wrote, before adding: "David Williams-Ellis' sculptures are inspired by the romanticism of Rodin and Bourdelle, they are noted for their classical balance and poise and above all for a sense of movement and vitality captured within the form."

The Ram, made using more than 2 tonnes of clay and another tonne of steel, is David's largest sculpture to date and it was unveiled to the public for the first time at the Royal Ascot.

The Ram is a sculpture by Edo's stepfather David William Ellis

Friends and fans were quick to react to the rare loved-up snap, with one writing: "What a beautiful couple you two are!"

A second added: "What an amazing couple you are! All the very best for your little family," whilst a third remarked: "Bea has really found her style! She looks so happy with marriage and motherhood."

On day two of Royal Ascot, Beatrice stunned in a beautiful white, close-fitting dress which came complete with pleats at the skirt and added a lovely boater hat with contrasting navy detail.

Meanwhile, Edoardo looked very smart in his suit and top hat.