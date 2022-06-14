Princess Beatrice makes hilarious quip at photographers as she arrives at Royal Ascot The royals arrived in style!

Princess Beatrice was one of the glamorous royals who was out at Royal Ascot for the first day on Tuesday, and she and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi caused quite a stir.

As the pair arrived at the course, they were swarmed by photographer as they headed over to the exclusive areas, prompting the 33-year-old to joke: "I'll be here all day." Beatrice was a vision of summer in a chic floral printed shirt dress from Zimmermann. Complete with romantic puffed sleeves, the feminine frock was adorned with a pink floral rose pattern and is crafted from a cotton and silk-blend jacquard material.

She accessorised with a striking wicker headband topped with fuschia pink coils - the perfect headpiece to accompany the raffia accents in her waist-cinching belt and chic wicker clutch bag which featured her initials, BY.

Her auburn hair fell past her shoulder in voluminous curls, whilst Beatrice added a glowy blush, lashing of mascara and rosy pink lip to complete her natural beauty look.

Beatrice and Edoardo were just a couple of the royals who stepped out for the event, which will sadly be missed by the Queen.

The royals were out in full force

Joining the royal pair were Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and even the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Missing from the line-up were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who usually make an appearance riding in the carriage procession as guests of honour before the races kick off.

The royals were instead making a poignant appearance back in London as they attended a multi-faith service to mark the fifth anniversary of the fire at Grenfell Tower.

Beatrice and Edoardo married in 2020

Ahead of the memorial, they met privately with survivors of the fire and those who lost loved ones. A total of 72 people were killed during the blaze in June 2017.

After the private meeting, William and Kate joined the congregation at the foot of Grenfell Tower for the moving service that included prayers, readings and choir performances.

At the end of the memorial, they were invited to lay wreaths and flowers to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

The service was organised by Grenfell United, an organisation that works to provide pastoral care for those affected and advocates for families to ensure that such a tragic event is not repeated.

