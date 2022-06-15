Sophie Wessex, Princess Beatrice and Duchess of Cornwall return to Royal Ascot for day two of the races They're back at the Berkshire racecourse

Members of the royal family have flocked to Berkshire for the second day of Royal Ascot, with Princess Beatrice, the Countess of Wessex, and the Duchess of Cornwall all spotted arriving on Wednesday afternoon.

Once again, Prince Charles and Camilla led the carriage procession before the races kicked off, riding in the first carriage with the master of the Queen's household, Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt.

Prince Edward and Sophie took their seats in the second carriage, while Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared the third carriage with Princess Alexandra and the Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

Prince Charles and Camilla led the carriage procession

The Queen, who suffers from mobility issues and uses a walking stick, missed the second day of Royal Ascot, one of her favourite equestrian events of the year, although it is hoped she will make an appearance later this week.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi rode in the third carriage

Her Majesty, whose Windsor Castle home is just a 15-minute drive away, usually attends and this year she has more than ten horses entered over the five days of the event which ends on Saturday.

Sophie Wessex stunned in blue

After the carriage procession, the royals mingled with fellow spectators and watched the races from the Royal Enclosure.

Beatrice and Edoardo enjoyed a day at the races

Royal Ascot runs from 14 to 18 June and promises another spell of unparalleled racing from some of the industry's finest horses. It is also a chance for spectators to don their finest and show off their sartorial elegance and magnificent millinery creations, often taking the lead from the royal family.

