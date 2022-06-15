We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The sun is shining and Royal Ascot week is here! The epic horse racing event is frequented by our favourite family each year and we are totally obsessed already. After a fabulous first day, Wednesday saw the royals return with fresh new outfits.

Princess Beatrice, who adores the special event, decided to wear a beautiful white, close-fitting dress which came complete with pleats at the skirt, and added a lovely boater hat with contasting navy detail. She was accompanied by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who looked very smart in his suit and top hat.

WATCH: Royals arrive for Royal Ascot 2022

The Berkshire racecourse was packed with royals, as well as Beatrice, the Countess of Wessex, and the Duchess of Cornwall all spotted arriving on Wednesday afternoon.

Once again, Prince Charles and Camilla will lead the carriage procession before the races kick off, riding in the first carriage with Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt.

Beatrice looked incredible wearing a bold white dress

Prince Edward and Sophie will take their seats in the second carriage, while Beatrice and Edoardo will share the third carriage with Princess Alexandra and the Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

The Queen, who suffers from mobility issues and uses a walking stick, is missing the second day of Royal Ascot, one of her favourite equestrian events of the year, although it is hoped she will make an appearance later this week.

Her Majesty, whose Windsor Castle home is just a 15-minute drive away, usually attends and this year she has more than ten horses entered over the five days of the event which ends on Saturday.

After the carriage procession, the royals will be able to mingle with fellow spectators and watch the races from the Royal Enclosure. Mike and Zara Tindall are regular racegoers and also attended Tuesday's event, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they stepped out for Wednesday's proceedings.

