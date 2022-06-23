Duchess of Cambridge cradles four-month-old baby at royal event Kate is mother to three and is known to love babies

The Duchess of Cambridge is a known natural with children and on Thursday showed her love for babies once again when she asked a mother if she could hold her child.

Kate and her husband Prince William attended the Cambridgeshire County Day and wandered around a variety of stalls sampling chocolate and a Jubilee beer before meeting members of the public.

WATCH: Kate Middleton surprises mother and newborn baby

At one point, the mother-of-three saw a woman holding her baby and made a beeline for the family. The baby’s mother, Marianne Provoost, who had travelled from the Netherlands to watch the races, said the Duchess had asked to hold her child and told her: 'I love babies."

Her daughter, four-month-old Norah, was given a quick cuddle by Kate before she handed her back to Marianne, who told the royal: "Enjoy your day and enjoy your children."

Kate has three children with her husband - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - but on multiple occasions recently, the Prince has referred to his wife being "broody".

During a visit St. John's Primary School in Glasgow, Prince William joked: "Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?" and the Duchess certainly did look besotted by a cute baby crawling in front of her.

Kate made a beeline for the baby

In February, Kate also admitted she often felt "broody" as she chatted with parents and their babies at Copenhagen's Children's Museum and joked that her husband worries about her working with under one-year-olds because she returns home wanting "another one".

A fan account for the Cambridges called @cambridge.edits also recently shared a wholesome video of Kate greeting a mother and clearly anticipating the opportunity to hold her little ones too.

The Cambridges have three children

As one woke up, the Duchess made her way over to the pram to introduce herself properly.

The royal couldn't take the smile off her face as she cooed: "Does he need to come out?"

