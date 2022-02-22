Kate Middleton reveals Prince William's concerns as she says she's 'broody' The Cambridges are parents to three children

The Duchess of Cambridge has teased that she makes Prince William "worried" as she joked about feeling "broody" on a royal trip to Denmark.

The royal-mum-of-three was in Copenhagen for her two-day working visit with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which she launched last June. After she met with parents and their babies at the Børnemuseet, the Children's Museum in Frederiksberg, she joked that she was feeling "very broody" and that her husband is often "worried" about her working with young children.

She jested: "William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying 'let's have another one'."

Kate travelled by a scheduled flight to the capital Copenhagen but it is thought her plane was delayed by around 30 minutes.

As ever, the Duchess displayed sartorial diplomacy, as she wore a red Zara blazer in a nod to Denmark's flag, teaming it with a white ruffled blouse and black trousers.

The royal couple share three children

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

And on Tuesday the royal children were offered an amazing opportunity as former Olympian Melanie Marshall, who coached Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty, offered to train the trio after hearing about their love of swimming.

The Duchess is in Denmark

As she picked up her MBE, Melanie told the PA news agency: "We talked about swimming, his kids are really into swimming. I've said to him, when they're old enough I'm more than happy to take them on the Olympic journey, keep them going, and I look forward to seeing them when they're 18."

The former swimmer, who won medals for Team GB from 2001 to 2008, retired after the Beijing Olympics, and later became head coach at a club in Derby.

She coached Peaty to become the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title in the final of the men's 100m breaststroke, claiming his country's first gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

