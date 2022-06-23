Prince William and Kate dazzle in stunning new portrait unveiled during Cambridgeshire outing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the region

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were no doubt delighted to see the unveiling of their new portrait at the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum on Thursday.

The artwork, which is the first official joint portrait of Prince William and Kate, was painted by award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Corethwas.

The royal couple had the opportunity to view the painted portrait of themselves as it went on public display at the Fitzwilliam Museum. During their visit, they met with the artist, supporters of the project, and Lady Sibyl Marshall – the wife of the late Sir Michael Marshall, who originally proposed the idea to create the portrait.

Of the portrait, the artist said: "It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture. I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified.

"As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives. The piece was commissioned as a gift for the people of Cambridgeshire, and I hope they will enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed creating it."

A painted portrait of Prince William and Kate has been released

The piece was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, held by the Cambridge Community Foundation, as a gift to Cambridgeshire.

Prince William and Kate are spending time in Cambridgeshire to celebrate the region and champion issues close to their heart, including homelessness and supporting families.

Later on Thursday, William and Kate will head to Newmarket to visit the first-ever Cambridgeshire County Day at the July Racecourse, held in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The event is made up of 120 exhibitors from Cambridgeshire businesses, charity, community and public sectors, and William and Kate will have the chance to peruse a number of stalls and meet members of the public.

During the day there will be performances and demonstrations by choirs, bands and dancers as well as showcases from organisations including blue light services, local charities, and voluntary groups.

