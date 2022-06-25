Kate Middleton dons special uniform for important cause in brand new photos The Duchess got involved!

The Duchess of Cambridge donned a camouflaged jacket in new photos of a special outing made in support of Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a collection of fabulous new snaps from November 2021 when Kate visited Pirbright Training Academy in Surrey.

Along with the wonderful pictures, Kate penned a heartfelt message. She wrote: "Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world. Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe.

"Last year, I was honoured to spend time with the @BritishArmy to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits. It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all, and I look forward to discovering more about the @RoyalNavy and @RoyalAirForceUK in due course."

Kate got stuck in

On the visit, the Duchess spent time with the 101 Operational Sustainment Brigade at Abingdon Airfield to see first-hand how new recruits and serving personnel are trained.

She also participated in some of the training exercises and spent time speaking to personnel about their experiences in the Army.

The Duchess chatted with Brigade members

The collection of photos show the mother-of-three hard at work as she closely examines a piece of machinery whilst dressed in green camouflage and chunky ear defenders.

Kate operated machineray

Another snap from the day, show the 40-year-old in full headwear with a microphone to her mouth as she sat behind a screen, as well as images of the Duchess chatting to members of the Brigade.

It is understood that Kate also plans to spend time with the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

