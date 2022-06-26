Kate Middleton's new photos have royal fans all saying the same thing Kate's fans cannot get enough!

The Duchess of Cambridge shared a selection of sensational snaps on Saturday after she rocked a military uniform in aid of Armed Forces Day - and fans are all saying the same thing.

Taking to Instagram, Kate posted a fabulous photo carousel that showed her as she made a special visit to Pirbright Training Academy in Surrey in November 2021.

The exciting photos saw the wife of Prince William dressed in a military jacket and chunky ear defenders as she examined machinery and took part in military training exercises - and fans are obsessed.

"Camo looks good on the Duchess," one fan penned alongside a red love heart. "This is amazing from Duchess Catherine in a military uniform. I love this," wrote another.

Fans loved seeing Kate get stuck in

A third added: "Wow!!! What a surprise," with an applauding hands and red love heart emoji." A fourth said: "So stunning, thank you for just being you."

Fans on Twitter also went wild for the new look. One penned: "Wow Catherine you look great."

A second wrote: "She even looks gorgeous in a tank helmet! Love Catherine!"

Alongside the photos, the Duchess penned a heartfelt message dedicated to the armed forces.

Kate fit right in

She wrote: "Last year, I was honoured to spend time with the @BritishArmy to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits.

"It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all, and I look forward to discovering more about the @RoyalNavy and @RoyalAirForceUK in due course."

Kate also chatted to members of the Brigade

During the visit, the Duchess spent time with the 101 Operational Sustainment Brigade at Abingdon Airfield to see first-hand how new recruits and serving personnel are trained.

As well as participating in some of the training exercises Kate also spent time speaking to personnel about their experiences in the Army.

