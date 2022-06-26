Prince Louis makes surprise appearance at Glastonbury festival - but it's not what you think The four-year-old's photo was spotted in the crowd

Prince Louis made a surprise appearance at this year's Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset - but it's not what you think!

The four-year-old's face was spotted on a flag which was flown by a festival-goer in the crowd at rock band Skunk Anansie's set on Saturday.

WATCH: The Best of Prince Louis

Printed on the flag was a photo of the young prince which was captured during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month. The now-famous snap shows Louis covering his ears with his hands while watching the military planes fly over Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour, which took place on 2 June.

The flag caught the eye of TV presenter Laura Whitmore, who was watching the performance from the VIP area. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Love Island host shared a video of the flag waving in the wind alongside the caption, "Best flag at Glasto" - and we can't help but agree!

While Prince Louis wasn't in attendance at the famous music festival on Saturday, his father, Prince William, has previously expressed a desire to get his hands on a ticket.

A flag with a photo of Prince Louis printed on it was spotted at Glastonbury

Speaking to the BBC in April 2017, the Duke admitted he and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are both "really into music," before adding: "unfortunately it's quite tricky [to go to concerts]."

He continued: "I talked about going to Glastonbury because I am really into my music and Catherine as well. We talked about going to Glastonbury.

"[But] I've got into enough trouble for my dancing recently so it’s probably best to keep away from that."

The flag used a photo taken at Trooping the Colour

While the Cambridges weren't spotted at the festival this year, they were recently seen laughing away in a new photo released by Kensington Palace in order to mark Father's Day last weekend.

The snap, which was taken when the family visited Jordan on holiday back in 2021, features Prince William posing in the sand with his arms around his eldest children Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, while Louis sits on his father's shoulders.

