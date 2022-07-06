Prince William reveals summer plans alongside his family

The Duke of Cambridge has opened up about his upcoming summer plans after wishing the England football team 'good luck' ahead of their opening game in the Women's European Championship.

Taking to his Twitter account, Prince William penned the Lionesses a personal message of support which read: "Good luck to the @Lionesses as the Women's Euro 2022 kicks off today." He signed off his encouraging tweet with a 'W' to add a special personal touch.

WATCH: Prince William reacts during Cameron Norrie's match against David Goffin

As an avid football fan, the royal will likely be tuning in to watch their progress during the Championships. Hinting at his summer plans, Prince William said: "With an exciting summer of football ahead, the whole nation will be cheering you on!"

Last month, the royal visited the pro athletes at their training camp. Sharing an image on his social media account, Prince William wrote: "This squad is already inspiring the next generation of women and girls to play football, reaping the mental and physical benefits of activity."

After dabbling in a spot of shooting practice, the Duke spoke to the players to express his immense pride. Speaking from the heart, he said: "I will be keeping an eye on what you’re doing and be watching the games with the children, and I'll try to come along where I can to give my support."

Prince William met the Lionesses last month

He concluded by saying: "We're all so proud of you, and you should be really proud of yourselves, where you've got yourselves. This is the pinnacle coming right up, the next few weeks for you, and I know you'll do us all proud."

William, who is president of the Football Association (FA), hailed England Women as "trailblazers" when he visited the squad at St George's Park, the FA's national training complex at Burton-upon-Trent.

The royal squeezed in some shooting practice

The revelation comes after Prince William stepped out to enjoy Wimbledon alongside Kate on Tuesday. The royal duo returned to the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club where they witnessed Cameron Norrie progress to the Men's semi-final in a nail-biting match against Belgium's David Goffin.

Earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess were joined at the Novak Djokovic versus Jannik Sinner game by Kate's parents Michael and Carole Middleton, who was wearing a white floral dress.



