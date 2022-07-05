Duchess Kate's sweet kiss at Wimbledon you may have missed The cute moment was captured on camera

The Duchess of Cambridge has a close relationship with her parents, and that bond was proven on Tuesday in a sweet moment where she blew a kiss to them through the crowds at Wimbledon!

Duchess Kate was joined by her husband Prince William and the couple sat in the royal box at centre court to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner match. As the Cambridges took their seats, Kate looked up, blew a kiss and waved at her parents Michael and Carole Middleton who were seated close by.

WATCH: See the moment Duchess Kate blows a kiss to her parents at Wimbledon

"Loved the fact she sat down and looked for her parents and blew a kiss. How wonderful is that," penned one fan on Instagram, clearly enjoying the sweet moment.

The Duchess looked radiant sporting a chic number by Alessandra Rich, featuring pleats at the front, padded shoulders and a waist-accentuating belt. Her signature locks were of course on point, too!

The royal couple looked happy to be watching the match

Over the past week at Wimbledon, Kate's parents as well as her brother James Middleton and his wife Alizée Thevenet have all made appearances.

They are a tight knit family and it is thought that this bond could be part of the reason behind the family's plans to move to Windsor this summer.

The Middletons are very close

The couple will move into Adelaide Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duchess' parents Michael and Carole live in Berkshire which is only a short drive away for frequent visits.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Carole spoke about her role as a grandmother. Describing herself as "hands-on", Carole shared: "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides." What a fun granny!

