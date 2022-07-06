Prince William divides royal fans with possible etiquette blunder during Wimbledon outing with Kate Middleton It all got too stressful for the royal!

Prince William headed to Wimbledon with his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, on Tuesday and judging by the photos and videos of the couple watching Cameron Norrie's match against Belgium's David Goffin – it all got a bit too much for them at times.

The couple were pictured cheering on the Brit from the stands at No 1 Court, but at times, the dramatic five-set quarter-finals match left the future King stressed and anxious.

WATCH: Prince William reacts during Cameron Norrie's match against David Goffin

At one point, the cameras panned to the father-of-three who seemed to want to swear.

"Oh no, no, not…F…" he could be seen mouthing, before the cameras panned away, not letting him finish his sentence.

It all got too stressful for the couple at times

Many were left convinced that Prince William was about to say a swear word, whilst others thought the royal would never do such thing.

"He is saying no, no fudge is my fave," one wrote, whilst another added: "He would never use the f word."

A third remarked: "I love Prince William so much. Any tennis fan would understand his reaction."

"Can't be unseen! So glad he's human," wrote a fourth.

The couple shared their delight at Cameron Norris' win

Following their appearance at Wimbledon, the couple took to social media to celebrate the exciting win, sharing a picture of the 26-year-old pumping his fist on the court, with the caption: "What a match! Just brilliant @cam_norrie."

They later added: "What a day of tennis! Fantastic to be back @Wimbledon today and wonderful to see @Cam_Norrie flying the flag in the singles!"

Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, made her first appearance at this year's tournament looking stunning in a striking azure blue and white polka dot dress by royally-approved designer Alessandra Rich.

The frock boasted mid-length sleeves, a belted waistline, a pleated front and a midi fit. She wore her silky tresses down loose in her signature style and her makeup looked subtle and glowing.

The royal clasped a white leather handbag called the 'Amberley Small' by Mulberry to complete her elegant yet effortless look. She slipped on a pair of white slingback heels also by Alessandra Rich to finesse her beautiful polka dot ensemble - which is set to be the trend of the summer.