The Queen sends emotional message after assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe

The Queen has shared a statement following the murder of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Prime Minister Abe, was shot twice while giving a campaign speech in the city of Nara on Friday morning.

"My family and I were deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden and tragic death of former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe," the message of condolence to the Emperor of Japan read.

"I have fond memories of meeting Mr Abe and his wife during their visit to the United Kingdom in 2016," she concluded.

"His love for Japan, and his desire to forge ever-closer bonds with the United Kingdom, were clear."

She signed off: "Elizabeth R."

The 67-year-old politician was pronounced dead later that day after having been rushed to hospital. One man, 41, has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

The Queen meets Abe in 2016

The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, admitted shooting the former Prime Minister. and said he had a grudge against a "specific organisation", police said.

Explosives were also found at the suspect's home and police said they had advised residents to evacuate the area.

"He was a champion of the Alliance between our nations and the friendship between our people," said US President Biden on the news.

"The longest serving Japanese Prime Minister, his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific will endure. Above all, he cared deeply about the Japanese people and dedicated his life to their service. Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy."