The Queen pictured in Sandringham on private break Her Majesty had a busy week in Scotland

The Queen has been spotted driving around Sandringham, her country estate in Norfolk where she has been spending a few days on a private break.

Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that she would be travelling to Norfolk from Scotland and on Monday she was pictured in the passenger seat of her Range Rover as she was chauffeured around her estate.

The monarch, 96, appeared in good spirits and was seen in her more casualwear, donning a shirt, sunglasses, a pair of pearl earrings and no hat as she normally would for official public engagements.

WATCH: The Queen shares a joke at Reddendo Parade

Last week was a particularly busy one for the Queen, who made three major public appearances in Scotland in celebration of Holyrood Week, also known as Royal Week. Fans were thrilled to see Her Majesty in good spirits as she carried out the engagements at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official residence in Edinburgh.

The Queen is spending a few days in Norfolk. Credit: Geoff Robinson

On Thursday, she attended the Reddendo Parade alongside her son Prince Charles. The ceremony saw more than 300 officers and archers from the Queen's Body Guard for Scotland parade in front of the royals. Her Majesty watched the action from a chair while Charles greeted members of the parade and shook hands with some of the archers present.

On Tuesday, the Queen watched another parade in the palace gardens. This time as head of the Armed Forces in the UK, she looked on as the army, the navy and the air force took part in the military spectacle.

The monarch spent last week in Scotland for Holyrood Week. Credit: Geoff Robinson

And at the start of Holyrood Week, the Queen also attended the Ceremony of the Keys with the Earl and Countess of Wessex. As part of the tradition, the Queen was symbolically handed the keys to Edinburgh city by the Lord Provost and tradition dictates she then returns them, entrusting their safekeeping to Edinburgh's elected officials.

