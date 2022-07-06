The Queen travels with close companion back to Windsor after enjoying private break Angela Kelly is the monarch's personal adviser and good friend

The Queen is on her way back to Windsor after enjoying a private break in Sandringham, Norfolk.

On Wednesday, the 96-year-old monarch was pictured on her travels, with her close friend and personal adviser Angela Kelly joining her in the back seat of her car.

Her Majesty appeared in good spirits and was dressed casually for the trip in a light summer coat but made sure to accessorise with a pearl necklace and added a touch of bright pink lipstick to her makeup look.

The monarch enjoys a close friendship with Angela – who has been at her side for 28 years, first as her Senior Dresser and then her Personal, Curator, Wardrobe and In-house Designer.

Angela was also given a special blessing from the Queen to publish her book, The Other Side of the Coin, The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, in 2019 which detailed personal anecdotes about the royal family and her job working for Her Majesty.

The Queen was joined by Angela Kelly on her trip

A special updated version of the book was republished in honour of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee this year and gave a privileged insight into lockdown life with the Queen.

Angela revealed how she was tasked with cutting the monarch's hair in lockdown after forming part of 'HMS Bubble' and how the Queen spent time alone following the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral. Angela even breaks in the Queen's shoes for her.

Her Majesty enjoyed a private break in Sandringham

In an extract from her book, she revealed: "As has been reported a lot in the press, a flunky wears Her Majesty's shoes to ensure that they are comfortable and that she is always good to go. And yes, I am that flunky."

The Liverpudlian is occasionally spotted with the Queen and has joined her on official engagements, including a visit to the Coronation Street set to meet some of the show's cast last summer.

