Prince Harry receives some very happy news on Meghan Markle's birthday

Prince Harry received some joyous news on Thursday as his wife Meghan Markle celebrated her 41st birthday.

As president of the non-profit conservation organisation African Parks, Prince Harry would have been delighted to hear that the NGO successfully completed a monumental conservation project on 31st July.

Announcing the news on Twitter, African Parks penned: "Prince Harry's Patronage @AfricanParks along with @DNPWMalawi & ifawglobal have successfully translocated 263 elephants and 431 additional wildlife from Liwonde National Park to Kasungu National Park in Malawi."

The mission was launched in an effort to maintain healthy habits in Malawi's national parks, establish viable elephant populations, and ensure the prosperity of local communities living around the park.

The Duke has been working with African Parks since 2016

The Duke of Sussex has been closely linked to the organisation since 2016 and has been working hard since then to make a noticeable and lasting impact.

His work primarily consists of working alongside the AP's board with CEO Peter Fearnhead to propel the NGO's mission by shining a light on the most pressing conservation issues.

The royal visited Liwonde National Park

Speaking to Town & Country Magazine, Harry said: "I completely fell in love with African Parks because they get things done. They make tough decisions, and they stick to principles."

The news coincides with Meghan's birthday who celebrated her 41st on Thursday. Meghan is thought to be celebrating her special day in private where she'll no doubt be waited upon by her husband Prince Harry and their two adorable children Archie, three, and Lilibet, who turned one in June.

Meghan Markle turned 41 on Thursday

In honour of her special day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge penned a heartfelt message alongside a stunning portrait of the Duchess.

The picture showed Meghan at the Queen's service of thanksgiving during the Platinum Jubilee weekend in June, looking radiant in a white hat and belted coat.

They captioned their post: "Wishing a happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!"

