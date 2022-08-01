17 times the royals gave fans the biggest hugs

For most, a hug is a completely normal way to express affection, but not for royals when they're out and about on an official engagement.

It's rare for a member of the Queen's family to embrace in public as they're technically working, but every now and then, the royals decide that rules are there to be broken.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan get the sweetest hug from five-year-old boy on their arrival in Dubbo, Australia in 2018

They know that actions speak louder than words and sometimes a warm embrace is the only way to effectively communicate how they are feeling, especially in times of sadness or celebration.

Take a look back at some of our favourite photos of royals embracing members of the public through the years...

The Duke of Cambridge

Prince William celebrated the historic moment the England women's football team, the Lionesses, beat Germany 2-1 at the Euro 2022 final, by giving members of the team a big hug as he presented them with the trophy. The Duke, who is President of the Football Association, is pictured embracing Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal ten minutes from the end of extra time.

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle shared a very sweet moment with one well-wisher during a visit to The Justice Desk in Cape Town, South Africa during her and Prince Harry's royal tour in 2019. The Justice Desk initiative teaches children about their rights and provides self-defence classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community.

The Duchess of Cambridge

In Calgary, Canada in 2011, Kate received a big hug from six-year-old Diamond Marshall, who sadly lost her battle with cancer in 2014.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

It was a group hug for Team GB's Lisa Johnston, who competed in the Athletics competition during day two of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 in The Netherlands. The Paralympic-style sporting tournament was delayed to April 2022 due to the global pandemic.

The Duke of Sussex

Carson Hartley, four, and Prince Harry became quick friends at the WellChild Awards in 2014. The youngster won both a hug and the Inspirational Child Award during the event, which honoured children suffering from serious diseases. Upon learning of his passing in 2015, Harry sent a heartwarming letter of condolence to Carson's family.

The Duchess of Cambridge

Never one to turn away a tiny admirer, Kate shared a hug with a little girl at Dunedin airport during her visit to New Zealand in 2014.

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge hugs a young girl in Berlin as she visited Strassenkinder, a charity which supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. Note the fact this girl's face paint matches Kate's outfit!

The Duchess of Sussex

This photograph captures a sweet moment between Meghan and a young girl in New Zealand whilst the Sussexes were on a tour in 2018. We love the fact that Meghan kneels down to embrace the tot with both arms – what a lovely gesture!

The Duke of Sussex

Not even the rain could put a damper on this sweet embrace between Prince Harry and 97-year-old Daphne Dunne during the royal's June 2017 visit to Australia. Harry had met widow Ms Dunne once before in 2015, and looked thrilled to be reunited with her in Sydney.

Princess Diana

The Peoples' Princess was always quick to give big hugs to children. Here, Diana met a young pupil at the opening of the Foundation for Conductive Education for the disabled in 1995.

The Duke of Sussex

Harry hugged a very emotional member of the public who appeared shocked by the warm embrace. The royal and his wife Meghan were visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand on their 16-day autumn tour in 2018.

Prince Charles

Prince Charles loves to hand out hugs during his travels around the world. Here, the future King embraced a well-wisher during a visit to AUT Millennium in Auckland in 2012.

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan hugs kitchen co-ordinator Zaheera Sufyaan on her visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by Together: Our Community Cookbook were making an impact at Al Manaar in North Kensington in November 2018.

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate received a warm welcome from five-year-old Demi-Leigh Armstrong during a visit to the Shooting Star House Children's Hospice in Hampton, Middlesex in 2013.

The Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry hugs a girl during the presentation of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, in May 2019, making sure to hold tight to the colourfully decorated present that he had been given.

The Duke of Cambridge

William visited Aintree University Hospital to formally open the new Urgent Care and Trauma Centre in September 2017, and shared a lovely moment with Katie Daley.

The Duchess of Cambridge

A little princess waiting outside the Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust shared a special moment with the Duchess of Cambridge during her visit to the centre in 2012.

