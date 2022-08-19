Prince William to head to New York for heartfelt reason – details The Duke of Cambridge first announced Earthshot in 2019

Prince William will be heading to New York City later this year for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, which will take place on 21 September.

The Duke of Cambridge will be joined by philanthropist and former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, alongside finalists and winners from the first Earthshot Awards. The second awards are scheduled to be held in Boston in December. HELLO! understands that William will address the crowd during the summit.

WATCH: Prince William launches The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet

Speaking about the summit, Michael said: "Accelerating the world's climate progress requires us to take urgent, ambitious action from every angle.

"As global leaders get set to gather in New York, the Bloomberg team is working with our partners Prince William and The Earthshot Prize to showcase the most innovative climate solutions and help them spread more quickly."

He added: "We've been glad to support The Earthshot Prize from the beginning, and we look forward to helping even more climate leaders get their promising ideas off the ground."

Further details about the summit, and what else the Duke of Cambridge will be up to in America are due to be announced at a later date.

William is a keen environmentalist

The Earthshot Prize has been inspired by President John F. Kennedy's 'Moonshot' programme in the 1960s, which urged millions of people to support the US space programme.

It is based on five 'Earthshot' goals: Protect and restore nature; fix our climate; clean our air; revive our oceans and build a waste-free world.

Five £1 million prizes will be awarded each year for the next ten years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

Among the winners last year were schemes to pay local citizens to restore natural ecosystems, to create a technology to produce products from agricultural waste, coral farms to restore dying coral reefs, a city-wide initiative to reduce food waste and hunger and a clean hydrogen-fuel technology to change the way homes and buildings are powered.

