The Queen's life in pictures: Remembering the best moments from her 70-year reign A fascinating look at one of the most important royal women in history

Her Majesty The Queen, who has died aged 96, was the matriarch of the British monarchy. Her death comes shortly after a summer of Platinum Jubilee celebrations signifying her remarkable seven decades on the British throne.

The monarch was widely recognised as one of the most loved and respected figures across the globe. Here at HELLO!, we look back at her historic legacy in photos, from a young Princess Elizabeth's childhood days to her wedding day to Prince Phillip, her coronation, royal tour moments and more.

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II's most memborable moments through the years

1920s

On 21 April 1926, the Duke and Duchess of York (later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth I) gave birth to their first child, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor. Four years later, the Queen's sister was born, Princess Margaret Rose Windsor.

Young Princess Elizabeth with her dogs

1930s

Her Majesty's passion for equestrianism began at a young age. The royal bred and owned many thoroughbred horses during her reign after inheriting her father's breeding and racing stock.

Princess Elizabeth at Windsor on her 13th birthday in 1939

1940s

In 1942, Elizabeth was appointed Colonel of the Regiment of the Grenadier Guards on her 16th birthday. The royal joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1945, becoming the first female member of the Royal Family to be a full-time active member of the Armed Services.

Princess Elizabeth photographed in 1942

On 20 November 1947, the royal's doting romance blossomed into marriage. Elizabeth married Prince Philip in Westminster Abbey. The Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99, was the mainstay of the British monarchy. His enduring marriage to the Queen provided stability in the House of Windsor for over seven decades.

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their honeymoon

On 14 November 1948, the Princess gave birth to her first child, Prince Charles. Almost two later, Elizabeth and Prince Phillip welcomed their daughter, Princess Anne.

The Queen and Prince Philip had four children together

1950s

Following the sudden death of her father King George VI, a 25-year-old Princess Elizabeth rushed back to Britain from Kenya. Elizabeth officially became the Queen in a spectacular coronation ceremony in 1953.

Princess Elizabeth was crowned the Queen in 1953

In the years that followed, the Queen had two more children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

A baby Prince Edward makes his balcony debut at Buckingham Palace

1970s

In June 1977, the Queen celebrated her Silver Jubilee, marking her 25th year on the throne.

Royal onlookers celebrate the monarch's Silver Jubilee

An important event also occurred in 1977, as the Queen became a first-time grandmother to Peter Phillips, who was born in November that year. Since Peter, the Queen has had another seven grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry.

1980s

Throughout her reign, the Queen jet-setted across the globe for official engagements as part of royal tours. The monarch visited every country in the Commonwealth (with the exception of Cameroon, which joined in 1995 and Rwanda which joined in 2009) and made many repeat visits.

The Queen leaves Fiji during her royal tour

During a royal tour of Australia, Her Majesty was carried on a local canoe by Tuvaluans in traditional dress during a visit to the Vaiaku Maneaba (meeting house) of Funafuti, Tuvalu, on 26 October 1982.

Her Majesty was carried on a local canoe by Tuvaluans

1990s

On 5 September 1997, the Queen addressed the death of Diana. The Queen said: "I want to pay tribute to Diana, myself. She was an exceptional and gifted human being. In good times and bad, she never lost her capacity to smile and laugh, nor to inspire others with her warmth and kindness."

The Queen with Princess Diana in 1982

2000s

In 2002, the Queen reached another milestone and celebrated her Golden Jubilee. The 2000s also had important events, such as the Queen and Prince Philip's 60-year marriage anniversary.

2010s

The 2010s marked quite the decade for royal weddings. The monarch was bursting with pride as she watched her eldest grandson Prince William tie the knot with Kate Middleton in 2011.

2020s

2022 will forever be remembered as a milestone occasion for the Queen. The royal became the longest reigning British monarch in history, marking her Platinum Jubilee with a summer of unforgettable celebrations.

The Queen in 2022

