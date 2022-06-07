The subtle way the Queen honoured Prince Philip during the Platinum Jubilee Her Majesty has been married to the Duke of Edinburgh for 73 years

The Queen made sure she paid tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip, during the remarkable four-day celebration of her Platinum Jubilee.

MORE: Why Prince George was positioned next to the Queen during final Platinum Jubilee appearance

During her final appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Sunday, the monarch wore a black mourning pin which she placed at the front and centre of her hat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen appears on Palace balcony at the end of the Jubilee Pageant

The 96-year-old was dressed in an elegant emerald, green coat for the occasion, which she teamed with a matching hat. The Queen also wore pearl earrings, a matching necklace and white gloves.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton address Prince Louis' cheeky behaviour

SEE: Prince William and Zara Tindall enjoy impromptu dance-off at Platinum Jubilee pageant

Her Majesty rounded off the look with a diamond bow brooch, which is also meaningful. It carries a long family history and is one of a trio in different sizes with the same design that the Queen has worn on poignant royal occasions.

However, it was her mourning pin that took centre stage. During most of her 70-year reign, the Queen was supported by Prince Philip, who died aged 99 on 9 April 2021. Mourning pins tend to be worn by members of the royal family following a death.

The mourning pin was worn on the Queen's hat

The day before, Prince Charles remembered Prince Philip in an emotional speech given at the Party at the Palace after show-stopping performances from music legends like Sir Elton John, Rod Stewart and Alicia Keys.

MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla hold secret royal party over the Platinum Jubilee

In a touching moment, Charles spoke of his "much missed" late father, calling him, "My Papa" and saying the Queen's late husband Philip was there "in spirit".

He said: "Your 'strength and stay' is much missed this evening but I am sure he is here in spirit... "My Papa would have enjoyed the show and joined us wholeheartedly in celebrating all you continue to do for your country and your people."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.