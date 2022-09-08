Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history and head of state for 69 years, has died at the age of 96.

Her Majesty passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle. Her loved ones, including Prince Charles and grandson Prince William, had travelled to Scotland to be by her side after doctors expressed fresh concern for her health on Thursday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen has died at the age of 96

In a statement, the Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

A short time before the announcement, family members were pictured arriving at Balmoral. Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were seen driving into the estate. The Duchess of Cambridge remained in London to care for her three children with William.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The announcement was also officially posted to the railings outside Buckingham Palace by aides dressed in black, while the Union flag has now been lowered to half-mast.

Elizabeth was just 25 when she became Queen following the death of her father. Since then she has steadfastly led the country, and the Commonwealth, in an ever-changing world, and with a sense of humble commitment and duty.

As tributes starts to pour in from world leaders, a stunned nation begins to take in the news. Hundreds of mourners have already started to gather and lay flowers outside Buckingham Palace, honouring the memory of a beloved Queen whose unwavering duty and devotion to her country had seen her still at work up until her death.

A statement is expected to be released imminently by her eldest son, Prince Charles, heir to the throne.

Today will mark the start of ten days of national mourning, while the royal households will observe 30 days.

The sad news comes 517 days after the death of the Queen's beloved late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021. The pair were married for over 73 years and shared four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Her Majesty also leaves behind eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.