Prince Harry and Prince William put on a united front at the Queen's procession - Live Updates The late Queen left Buckingham Palace for the final time

The royal family united at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to pay their final respects to the late monarch who passed away on 8 September.

READ: Prince William makes significant decision ahead of the Queen's funeral

A sombre-looking King Charles III and the Queen Consort were pictured arriving at the palace earlier this afternoon.

King Charles III joined the procession to Westminster Hall

In a display of unity, Prince William and Prince Harry joined their father in procession behind the Queen's coffin as it made its way to Westminster Hall.

Prince William and Prince Harry put on a united front

The brothers were side by side – unlike at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral when their cousin Peter Phillips walked between them – in the second row of the procession, with Harry in the middle, William on his right and Mr Phillips on his left.

Harry, who spent a decade in the forces including two tours of duty to Afghanistan, was not in military uniform unlike William, because he is no longer a working royal.

The King was supported by his siblings

In the front row were, from left to right, the Earl of Wessex, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the King – all in uniform except for the Queen's second son Andrew.

In the third row were Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen's cousin the Duke of Gloucester, and the Earl of Snowdon – the son of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret.

The procession kicked off at 2.22pm and is expected to arrive in Westminster at 3pm, where the late monarch will lie in state for the next five nights ahead of her poignant funeral on Monday 19.

The late Queen's coffin left Buckingham Palace at 2.22pm

Leading the procession was the Mounted Metropolitan Police, followed by a Dismounted Detachment of The Life Guards, the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiments, and the Bands of the Grenadier and Scots Guards.

The Bearer Party around the coffin is formed of troops from The Queen's Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

Harry and William walked side by side

Royal fans will be able to watch the cortege as it travels along Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

When Her Majesty's coffin arrives in Westminster Hall, there will be a 20-minute service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Queen Consort arrived by car

The Queen's final departure from Buckingham Palace comes after her coffin travelled from Scotland to London on Tuesday. The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence had accompanied the coffin down, as it was flown to RAF Northolt.

Her Majesty died "peacefully" at her Balmoral residence

The state hearse arrived back at Buckingham Palace shortly after 8 pm. As it passed, crowds who had gathered cheered "hip hip hooray" in her honour. Others were seen wiping their tears.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.