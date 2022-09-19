Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's endearing moment as they look after mum Sarah Ferguson The Duchess of York hung back while entering the Abbey

The Queen's grandchildren entered Westminster Abbey to say goodbye to their beloved granny at the state funeral – and royal fans spotted a sweet moment between Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their mother, Sarah, the Duchess of York.

In the video, the Princesses entered the Abbey with their respective partners, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, when they turned to look for their mother, with the pair spending a few moments encouraging her to join them as they made their way to their seats.

WATCH: See the sweet moment between the siblings and their mum Sarah

However, Sarah good-naturedly shook her head, and gestured that she would stay behind the grandchildren, walking slightly behind the Queen's two youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn.

Most members of the royal family attended the funeral on Monday, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were accompanied by their two oldest children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

Sarah arriving at Westminster Abbey

Other royals include King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and Prince Andrew.

The funeral began with the State Gun Carriage carrying the Queen’s coffin from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey as over 1,000 guests took their seats for the service.

The coffin has been draped in the Royal Standard and carries the Imperial State Crown and a wreath of flowers containing plants from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House. The King and his siblings, as well as the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips also walked behind the carriage.

