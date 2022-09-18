The Queen's very specific request for her state funeral revealed Her Majesty's funeral will take place on Monday

The Queen had a very specific request for her state funeral, according to one former archbishop. The late monarch, who passed away at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, wanted a state funeral full of "glory" which was not "boring".

Lord Sentamu, who is the former archbishop of York, was appearing on BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg when he opened up about how the late monarch wanted "the best" of services.

WATCH: The Queen's grandchildren arrive to stand Vigil at Westminster Hall

"So what you’re going to expect is the best of funeral services, the prayer book service, the words which were an inspiration to Shakespeare," he began.

"You're going to hear this wonderful English at its best, also you’re going to hear angelic voices of the choir of the Abbey plus the Chapels Royal, you really hear voices that are singing to the glory of God."

The Queen's funeral will be held on Monday 19 September

Lord Sentamu continued: "The Queen does not and did not want what you call long, boring services, you're not going to find boredom, but you're going to be lifted to glory as you hear the service.

"The hearts and people's cockles will be warmed and at the same time, there will be a moment of saying this is a funeral service that is glorious in its setting."

The late monarch's funeral will take place on Monday 19 September, following four days of Her Majesty's coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall.

The funeral will be attending by her family, friends and world leaders

The state funeral service will be conducted by David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, with Prime Minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland, the secretary-general of the Commonwealth, reading Lessons.

Prayers will be read by the current Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator.

At approximately 11:55 am, the service will begin coming to an end, and Last Post will sound followed by a two-minute silence. The national anthem will then draw the state funeral to an end at 12:00 pm. After the funeral, the coffin will then travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch before moving to Windsor.

