Emotional Sarah Ferguson arrives at Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey She revealed she was heartbroken

Sarah, Duchess of York has been pictured looking sombre on arrival at the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Her Majesty died aged 96, surrounded by her family and love, at Balmoral in Scotland, sparking an outpouring of love from all corners of the globe.

World leaders, politicians, celebrities and European royals reacted with love and praised the Queen for her kind heart.

WATCH: The Queen and Philips' ensuring love story

Now at Westminster Abbey, her royal family unite in grief to give the late monarch a very special send-off during her state funeral.

Dressed all in black, Sarah Ferguson wore a net fascinator with a silver bird brooch and heels.

Former prime ministers Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Theresa May arrived at Westminster Abbey as well as Labour prime ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair with their wives Sarah and Cherie.

Sarah Ferguson arrived alongside other members of the royal family

Sarah, 62, arrived alongside other members of the royal family. There were 2,000 people in attendance at the Queen's state funeral.

Sarah - the former wife of the Queen's son Prince Andrew, the Duke of York - shared her heartache after it was revealed Her Majesty had sadly passed away.

Celebrating her life, she marked the "extraordinary legacy" the Queen leaves behind and credited her "fantastic example of duty" in a special tribute.

She wrote on Instagram: "I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.

"She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth. To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend.

"I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express."

The King George VI memorial chapel will be the Queen's final resting place.

She will be reunited with her husband and lifelong love Prince Philip at last as his coffin will be moved from the royal vault to the memorial chapel.

