VIDEO: Sarah, Duchess of York joins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at the Queen's funeral

Sarah, Duchess of York joined her two children, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, for a very emotional day in royal history as the family bid farewell to Her Majesty the Queen. The author looked sombre in a black coat dress with a black fascinator, as well as a silver bird brooch.

During her entrance into Westminster Abbey, the mum-of-two ushered for her daughters to go on without her, while she waited for the Queen's two youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn, to make their way into the abbey before following them.

Sarah enjoyed a lovely relationship with the Queen, and posted a beautiful tribute to her on Instagram following her passing, writing: "I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years. She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.

"To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express."

