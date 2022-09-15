Will Queen's beloved Corgis grieve royal mum? Dog expert reveals all The monarch owned more than 30 Corgis during her reign

Dog lovers across the world have been concerned as to who will look after Queen Elizabeth II's corgis following her sad passing.

The Telegraph revealed that Prince Andrew is to take care of Her Majesty's beloved dogs – her two Corgis Muick and Sandy and Dorgi Candy – at his Windsor home alongside his own four dogs. But how will Muick, Sandy and Candy adapt to their new life, and do dogs grieve their owner?

WATCH: The Queen's finest family moments

Dog Expert and Founder of Yappy.com, John Smith, told HELLO! about the Corgi character. "You won’t get a greater companion or watch dog than a Corgi," he revealed.

"They are loyal and have a lot of love to give. They build strong bonds with their owners and are highly intelligent animals.

"Although they are very loving, they aren’t too needy, and being a strong-willed breed, they can be known for being very independent. They might only be small dogs, but they can be very athletic and outgoing as they love to be active. It is also believed they actually have a good sense of humour, so we can understand why the Queen loved them so much!"

The Queen with the Corgis she adored

How might a Corgi react to their owner's death? Will Muick, Sandy and Candy grieve the Queen?

John explains: "Corgis are extremely loyal to their owner, so when their owner dies, they will most definitely feel a loss, making them feel extremely anxious around other members of the family. Because they are so independent it will take some time before they begin trusting other members of the family and feeling comfortable around them.

"Adjusting to new surroundings is always difficult to manage under any situation for a dog. Due to their independent nature, it may take some time for them to adapt to their new life with Prince Andrew. However, as long as they still have a similar routine as when they were with the Queen, they will soon settle in."

Queen Elizabeth II and her son Prince Andrew

He adds: "Corgis can be a little territorial in the home, so it will most likely take time for them to feel completely at ease with the other dogs, however, they aren’t an aggressive breed so it shouldn’t take too long for them to get used to their new furry friends."

We ask whether dogs ever get over their owner's death.

John says: "They might not fully understand the extent of their owner’s passing, but they are very intuitive and do understand the emotion of missing someone that’s no longer there."

The late Queen with her husband Prince Philip and their dogs

"Therefore, no dog can ever really get over their owner dying, just like humans they have to learn to live with it. Some dogs suffer more than others; however, every circumstance is different, and it usually depends on where they are taken to and how well they are looked after."

