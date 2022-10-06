Princess Kate reveals sweet unknown detail about Prince George as a baby The royal welcomed her first child back in 2013

The Princess of Wales reminisced about being a new mother on Wednesday as she visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital's postnatal ward.

The mother-of-three heard about the holistic support the hospital provides to pregnant women and new mothers to ensure they receive the best possible care throughout and beyond their pregnancies, and shared incredible new details of her first days as a new mum.

WATCH: Kate visits new mothers and newborn babies during first solo outing since Queen's death

Whilst meeting baby Giles Talbot-Erasmus, Kate spoke about her two sons, Prince Louis, four, and Prince George, nine.

"I keep thinking Louis is a baby but he's a big boy now. It just feels like yesterday," she said of her youngest son, who started school alongside his siblings in September.

Kate dazzled in a yellow Karen Millen dress

Admiring baby Giles' mittens, which covered long fingernails, she said of his scrunched-up pose: "George was so huddled up too, he spent quite a few days like that."

The Princess also revealed that giving birth is a "shock to the system" no matter how prepared you are for it.

"No matter how much everyone tells you what you expect, it's a shock to the system, isn't it?" she told new mothers after hearing about their "eventful" births.

"You have this idea of what will happen but every single birth is different."

The Princess couldn't help but craddle a newborn baby

Following Kate's outing, which overran by thirty minutes, the hospital's deputy director of midwifery, Amy Stubbs, revealed the royal had opened up about the pressure she felt when choosing a name for her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"She just really talked about her own children including how they chose their names," Amy shared with People. "A lot of the new mums and dads are thinking about how to choose names for their babies, and they spoke with her about how Kate and William made their choice.

"She said they were their favourite names and that obviously the world was waiting for them to name their children — and that felt like quite a big pressure!" she added, with a laugh.