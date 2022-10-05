Princess Kate makes sweetest confession about Prince Louis

The Princess of Wales clearly enjoyed her visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday, where she met staff and new mothers.

It also made the Princess reminisce about her own babies, revealing an adorable fact about her youngest, Prince Louis, who is four.

As the mother-of-three met baby Giles Talbot-Erasmus during her visit, she joked: "I keep thinking Louis is a baby but he's a big boy now. It just feels like yesterday."

She also compared the newborn's pose to her eldest son. "George was so huddled up too, he spent quite a few days like that," she shared.

The visit to the baby unit was the royal's first solo engagement since the end of the mourning period following the Queen's death.

She even enjoyed a cuddle with little Bianca Moran, who was born at 34 weeks and five days and is being looked after by a specialist team at the hospital. "She's very sweet," the Princess told Bianca's mum Sylvia.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, holding baby Bianca

She also spent time with babies who had been born in the previous 48 hours, empathising with their parents' birth stories.

Princess Kate thoughtfully said: "No matter how much everyone tells you what you expect, it's a shock to the system isn't it? You have this idea of what will happen but every single birth is different."

She went on: "As nurturing as I know the hospital is, there's nothing like being in your own home. And I bet your families are desperate to see you all."

The Princess of Wales meeting Andrew and Jessica Kemp and baby Hugo

While the Princess' visit was a surprise, her love of children is well-known, and she has recently been very open about her broodiness.

When she chatted with parents and their babies at Copenhagen's Children's Museum she even joked that her husband Prince William worries about her working with children one-year-old or younger, because she returns home wanting "another one".

