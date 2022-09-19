All the photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Queen's funeral Prince William and Princess Kate's two eldest children joined their parents

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of their great-grandmother, the Queen.

The two eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales were pictured alongside their parents as they arrived at the Cathedral ahead of the service which begins at 11am.

The two young royals will walk through the church in procession behind the late monarch's coffin as the military bearer party carries it. The future king and his younger sister will be side-by-side with their mother and father, followed closely by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Also in attendance were Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's children, James Viscount Severn, and Lady Louise Windsor.

The royal couple's youngest child Prince Louis did not join his older siblings. There is no official rule that states children under a certain age are forbidden from attending the funeral of a Sovereign, though those very young may be permitted to stay at home given the emotional gravity of the historic day.

When asked how her children were coping after losing their great-grandmother, Kate revealed last week that "the children are doing well and they are being looked after at school."

The two youngesters made an appearance at the Queen's funeral

However, one crowd member was told George was said to understand the loss of his great-grandmother more than his younger siblings. One well-wisher also explained: "She said they were keeping things as normal as possible for the children.

"She says the children were settling in well to their new school and Kate was grateful for the support. I joked I had to be quick because I had to do the school run and she said she was heading back to London to do it as well."

The royal couple's three children are nine, seven and four. They started at their new school on 8 September which was the same day Her Majesty died aged 96 at Balmoral. When reports broke of the Queen being ill, Prince William rushed to Balmoral to see his grandmother, while his wife Princess Kate remained in Windsor to collect the children from school.

