Heartbroken Kate Middleton wears black as she's pictured after reunion with Prince William The Duchess of Cambridge did not travel to Balmoral with Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted in Berkshire on Friday, picking her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis up from their new school, Lambrook.

READ: How King Charles III will be addressed by fellow royals

Duchess Kate was dressed in an all-black ensemble, complete with dark sunglasses for the emotional journey in her new home county. Her husband, Prince William recently returned from Balmoral, with the pair likely to have reunited before the Duchess picked the kids up from school.

While Prince William made the trip to Balmoral to be with his grandmother, it is believed that Duchess Kate stayed at home in Windsor in an attempt to keep life as normal as possible for their three young children by keeping them in school at this trying time.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's Finest Family Moments

It's been a time of much upheaval for the three young royals, who recently moved house, started a new school and witnessed the loss of their much-loved great-grandmother.

READ: Will the Queen lie in state? Historic tradition when a monarch dies

MORE: When will the Queen's cause of death be revealed?

Following the sad death of the Queen, there's talk of whether the Cambridge family will need to move house again.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge moved to Windsor at the beginning of September, with the benefit of being closer to the Queen reportedly a big reason behind their move.

Duchess Kate was seen driving in Berkshire

However, in light of the Queen's death and Prince William's new more senior role as heir apparent, questions will no doubt be raised about whether the family will return to London.

MORE: Prince William and Kate express sadness as the Queen passes away

It is not yet known where King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, will choose to be based following Queen Elizabeth's death, but their choice will have a big impact on where Prince William and Duchess Kate spend their time.

The Cambridge family recently moved to Windsor

It is unlikely that Prince William and Kate will return to London full-time anytime soon. Their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – only started at their new school on Wednesday, so it would be unsettling for them to move again.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.