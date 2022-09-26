Kate Middleton shares struggles of new role – and it's so relatable The royal has been very busy

Following the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II, the whole royal family has been very busy, attending Her Majesty's funeral, hosting walkabouts with royal fans and adjusting to new roles.

READ: Prince and Princess of Wales have fans all saying same thing about latest post

On top of the royal duties, Prince William and Princess Kate are also settling into a new home, so it came as no surprise when the Princess of Wales was heard discussing "lack of sleep" with troops when she and her husband visited an army training centre in Pirbright, Surrey.

Loading the player...

WATCH Prince William and Princess Kate make special trip to Windsor

Lack of sleep is a common side effect of stress and busy periods, and it can have a serious impact on your health.

READ: Prince William admits to getting 'choked up' over Paddington Bear tributes following his grandmother's death

MORE: How Princess Kate reassured her children during heartbreaking funeral

Poor sleep can result in memory issues, mood changes and weakened immunity – the opposite of what Princess Kate needs now that she has a whole host of new responsibilities in her royal role.

Luckily, Princess Kate has previously shared she has a few fantastic habits that set her in good stead for sleeping well, including going to bed at 10.30 pm every night. A consistent bedtime routine should mean that it's easier for her to nod off.

Princess Kate told troops she was struggling to sleep

The royal also reportedly touts the benefits of eating dinner with plenty of time before bed so that it has time to digest, and starts preparing the Cambridge family's meal at around 6 pm.

READ: Prince William and Princess Kate's trip to America revealed – details

Prince William's wife is also known for her dedicated fitness routine. Staying active during the day contributes to a good night's sleep.

Princess Kate has plenty of good sleep habits to help her bedtime routine

With these good sleep habits in mind, we hope the mum-of-three manages to settle back down into her sleep routine soon.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.