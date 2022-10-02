Royal family fans delight after incredible new photo released of 'fab four' The royals looked so close

Royal fans were delighted after a brand new photo of senior members of the royal family was shared on Saturday.

READ: Why did the royal ladies wear gloves at the Queen's funeral?

The official Instagram page for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla posted the image which saw the couple pose alongside Prince William and Princess Kate at Buckingham Palace, during the official mourning period of the Queen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal family return to normal duties as mourning period ends

Captioning the sweet image were the words: "Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales. Taken at Buckingham Palace on 18th September by @chrisjacksongetty."

SEE: The Queen beams in poignant final portrait released ahead of state funeral

READ: King Charles III's wholesome hobby left him injured – all the details

The fabulous photo was taken ahead of when the royals hosted heads of state on 18 September ahead of the Queen's state funeral.

The photo was taken during the official mourning period for Her Majesty

Fans went wild for the sweet update, one commented: "The fab FOUR!," alongside a starry-eyed, red love heart and a twinkle emoji.

A second wrote: "Amazing photo, the present and the future." A third added: "The authentic fantastic four, Queen Elizabeth would be so proud of them."A fourth said: "Such a beautiful picture," with a string of red love hearts.

In the photo, the quartet are dressed from head to toe in black out of respect to the late Queen. Charles posed with his hand in his pocket, wrapping his arm around his wife. William stood by his father's side, while the Princess of Wales wrapped her arm behind her husband.

Camilla and Kate were the epitome of elegance, both donning long-sleeved black dresses which were worn with black tights and classic black heels.

The Queen Consort added a stylish four-leaf clover bracelet to her look as well as a stunning silver pendant.

Although they weren't featured in the photo, other working members of the royal family were at the event, including Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex.

Among the high-profile guests were new UK prime minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary, US president Joe Bide and First Lady Jill Biden and King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.