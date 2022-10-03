New 'Fab Four': The unusual detail you missed in photo of royals The royal quartet posed side-by-side in the new image

Royal fans were surprised with a brand new photo of the new 'Fab Four' at the weekend.

A new image was shared on the official Instagram page for King Charles and Queen Camilla, showing the couple posing alongside Prince William and Princess Kate at Buckingham Palace.

The foursome are all dressed in black to mark the official mourning period for the Queen; the snapshot was taken as the royals hosted heads of state on 18 September, ahead of the late monarch's state funeral.

But there was something unusual about the image that made it all the more remarkable.

Fans were delighted by the photo of the new 'Fab Four'

Despite the historic importance of the photo, the King opted for a casual approach, and can be seen with one hand on his pocket. Furthermore, he has his arm placed lovingly around Queen Camilla, who in turn has her arm wrapped around his waist.

It's a very rare public display of affection from a monarch and perhaps a sign of things to come from this the new generation of royals; notably Charles's daughter-in-law is mirroring his down-to-earth stance.

The foursome have adoped a more relaxed tone

Kate, dressed in a long-sleeved black dress, can be seen with her own arm around the waist of Prince William, who stands with his hands clasped together in front.

Fans went wild for the new image, with one stating: "Amazing photo, the present and the future." A second wrote: "The authentic fantastic four, Queen Elizabeth would be so proud of them." And a third said: "Such a beautiful picture," with a string of red love hearts.

King Charles is openly showing his affection for his Queen

It follows a reshuffling of the royal family’s official website in the wake of the Queen's death, thought to be in line with Charles's desire to 'streamline' the monarchy.

Most notably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's profiles on the site have been moved lower down, below the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, who is 56th in the line of succession, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals

It's thought that the repositioning has been made to prioritise working members of the royal family.

Harry's link now appears third from bottom; just above his wife Meghan and Prince Andrew, who appears at the end of the page.

