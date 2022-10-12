Princess Kate gets the giggles thanks to Prince William in funny radio outtake The royal couple took over Radio 1's Newsbeat

The Prince and Princess of Wales combined their star power this week as they took over Radio 1's Newsbeat.

The royal couple appeared on a special edition of the show to discuss the importance of mental health with a host of experts in the channel's Live lounge.

WATCH: William And Kate Discuss Importance Of Mental Health On Newsbeat

Despite the importance of the subject matter, there were a number of lighter moments – most notably at the end of the show.

Prince William can be heard practising his sign-off, saying "Thanks for listening" in a variety of ways before Princess Kate and the team can be heard breaking out into giggles.

William and Kate took over Radio 1's Newsbeat

His wife then pleads, "Please use all three!" in reference to William's various attempts.

Earlier on in the 15-minute show, William cracked a joke about the couple's appearance on the show, telling news reader Pria: "I'm conscious we might run out of time and Pria might say this is the worst Newsbeat production by two interviewers she's ever seen."

But Pria sweetly responded saying: "Do you know what, you can come back, this seat, I've kept it warm, I think you've done a very good job, you can come back, carry on."

The royal couple won over listeners on the show

During the chat, the royal couple sat down with mental health advocate António Ferreria, Emma Hardwell from charity The Mix, music therapist Ben Cowley and Dr. Abigail Miranda from the Anna Freud Centre for Children and Families to "have a meaningful conversation about mental health."

Prince William urged people to build a "toolbox" of techniques and coping strategies to help them deal with unexpected obstacles.

William and Kate used the platform to talk about mental health

"A lot of people don't realise what they need until it actually comes along," he said. "You can be living one life one minute and something massively changes, and you realise you don't necessarily have the tools or experience to be able to tackle that.

"If we can't look after ourselves we're not going to be able to tackle the issues we feel we have to on a day-to-day basis," he continued.

