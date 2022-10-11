Prince William's secret weekend trip to Balmoral revealed - details The Prince of Wales honoured his late grandmother in a special way

Prince William made a secret trip to Balmoral over the weekend, where he honoured his late grandmother, the Queen, by taking part in one of her much-loved activities.

Staying at Her Majesty's beloved Craigowen Lodge, the Prince of Wales took part in some deer-stalking, the act of culling stags that would otherwise die during the winter. William and his brother, Prince Harry, were both introduced to the sport by their father, King Charles III, and it was a popular pastime for the royal family when they stayed in Balmoral.

William was not accompanied on his trip by his wife, the Princess of Wales, and his three children also remained at home.

It was the first time that the royal had returned to Scotland since the passing of the Queen on 8 September.

The Prince rushed to Balmoral alongside his uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and Edward's wife Sophie Wessex, when news about the late monarch's declining health was shared.

The royals did not arrive in time to say goodbye to the Queen, who passed away at 15:10, with William, Andrew, Edward and Sophie all arriving shortly after 5pm.

King Charles introduced his children to deer stalking

Charles and Princess Anne were by their mother's side, while Prince Harry arrived at Balmoral later in the evening. Other royals, including Zara Tindall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie arrived the following day.

Speaking to volunteers who assisted with the Queen's committal service, William revealed that shortly after the Queen passed away, he saw five rainbows over Balmoral.

On the day that the Queen passed away, rainbows were seen over Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. Another rainbow formed over Westminster Hall on the day before her lying in state came to a close.

