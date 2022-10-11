King Charles inherited his mother's beloved Balmoral estate following her death on 8 September.

MORE: King Charles appears emotional as he greets wellwishers after heartbreaking weekend

The Scottish retreat has long been a favourite amongst the members of the royal family, with the Queen choosing to spend her summer break there every year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Royal Residences: A Look Inside

Her Majesty would live at the Castle during her time in Scotland - but it's not yet known whether her son will follow suit. Charles and Camilla already own a property on the estate – Birkhall – and there have been reports that the castle itself might be adapted into a museum.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: The sweet detail about son Archie you probably missed

MORE: New 'Fab Four': The unusual detail you missed in photo of royals

Regardless, it has been decided that Balmoral will soon be closed – albeit on a temporary basis. A new post shared on the estate official Instagram account confirmed this week: "Balmoral Estate will be closed to the public on Sunday 16th October. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.

Balmoral estate will temporarily close

"The estate is currently open all other days, 10am-4pm with no admission fee to allow visitors to enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the castle grounds."

READ: Royal family makes major change – and it affects Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

MORE: Will King Charles III's coronation be 3 June?

It comes after a new photo was shared of the castle at the weekend – the one-month anniversary of the Queen's death - showing it basked in afternoon sunshine, along with the caption: "A beautiful autumn day at Balmoral Castle."

The Scottish residence was much loved by the Queen

Royal watchers were quick to comment on the poignant post, with one writing: "What a beautiful place for Her Majesty to spend her last days." A second admitted: "The castle will now always remind me of the death of the wonderful Queen."

READ: Why Charles and Anne were first at Queen's bedside at Balmoral

MORE: How King Charles' new royal role could affect his daily life

A third wrote: "What a beautiful picture, Balmoral in all its glory. Just our beloved Queen missing." A fourth simply said: "A very beautiful and special place."

King Charles with sons William and Harry on the Balmoral estate

King Charles has already made some changes to the property in line with his position as an advocate for the environment.

READ: The heartfelt gift the Queen gave to the Queen Consort and her first husband

MORE: Queen Consort Camilla's Balmoral accident: all the details

Earlier this month, he had a meeting with Governor of Victoria Linda Dessau at the Scottish residence, where he has been spending time following the end of the official royal mourning period.

A smart meter could be seen in a new photo from Balmoral

A new photo released of the meeting revealed what appeared to be a smart meter positioned on the mantle inside of one of the castle's grand rooms.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.