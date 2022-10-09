Revealed: Prince William's worst present for Kate and she's 'never let him forget it' Princess Kate turned 40 on 9 January

The Princess of Wales will celebrate turning 41 in January and no doubt her husband, Prince William, will have plans up his sleeve to ensure the day is special for his wife of over ten years.

But even the royal father-of-three has admitted he hasn't always got it right when it comes to buying gifts in the past.

In 2020, William, 40, appeared on a special episode of Peter Crouch's podcast in support of the Heads Up campaign.

After the former England forward confessed to buying his wife Abbey Clancy a raincoat three years running, Prince William said: "I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once - she's never let me forget that."

"That was early on in the courtship, that was - think that sealed the deal," William added, and with Peter laughing, he went on: "It didn't go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars, it seemed like a good idea at the time."

William and Kate, who celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in April 2021, first met in 2001 when they were both students at the University of St Andrews.

The Prince and Princess of Wales at Kate's carol concert in December

In 2021, Kate was reportedly treated to a tea party by William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they stayed at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during lockdown.

Unlike her husband Prince William, Princess Kate has seemingly nailed the art of selecting unique gifts. For her first ever Christmas at Sandringham with the Queen, Kate whipped up a batch of homemade chutney using her grandmother's special recipe.

Kate previously recalled the heartwarming moment in an ITV documentary for the Queen's 90th birthday – which was also her first solo television interview.

Kate shared a close bond with Her Majesty

"She (the Queen) really cares," she said. "I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?'

"I thought back to what I would give my own grandparents. And I thought, 'I'll make her something.' Which could have gone horribly wrong. But I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney."

She added: "I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table."

