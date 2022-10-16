Princess Eugenie shares brand new photo of baby August to celebrate special occasion The Princess took to social media

Princess Eugenie took to social media with the sweetest photo of her baby son August as she paid a special tribute to her mother, Sarah Ferguson, on her 63rd birthday.

The Princess, 32, updated her Instagram account with a selection of photos alongside a belated birthday message, including one which shows Sarah standing next to her daughter who is carrying August on her front, whilst stood in front of a beautiful tree.

Captioning the sweet post, she penned: "Half an hour left to go of October 15th 2022 but better late than never… Happy Birthday my dear mumsy! @sarahferguson15."

Other photos in the heartfelt post included a cosy photo of Eugenie snuggled up with Sarah, her husband Jack Brooksbank and her sister Princess Beatrice in an autumnal selfie as the quartet appeared to be out on a walk together.

Eugenie shared the sweet snaps on Instagram

Another showed Sarah looking the picture of elegance as she sat poised on a rock in the middle of a flowing stream. In the snap, she is dressed immaculately in a forest green skirt and navy blue shirt and beaming from ear to ear.

Friends and fans of the family were so delighted with the touching update. One follower replied: "Happy birthday, Fergie! You’ve done such a lovely job with your girls."

The family are so close

A second added: "These are the normal pictures of the royal family that I absolutely love. Thank you for sharing them with us!"

Sarah herself also took to social media with a post on her big day. Revelling in her new parental role, as she cares for the late Queen's beloved pet corgis, she delivered a celebratory update with Sandy and Muick.

Sarah shared the sweetest photos

In photos posted on Instagram, Sarah was rolling around on the grass with the dogs as the sun shone over the three of them. She captioned the post: "The presents that keep giving."

