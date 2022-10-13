Sarah Ferguson sparks huge reaction as she shares stunning wedding photos Princess Eugenie is celebrating her anniversary!

Nothing makes Sarah Ferguson happier than her family – most notably, her beloved daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson reveals her secret nickname for the Queen

So, she wasn't going to let Eugenie's wedding anniversary this week pass by without fanfare.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie And Jack Brooksbank Tie The Knot At Windsor Castle

Sarah – who split from Prince Andrew in 1996 – delighted fans by sharing a reel of photographs from Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbanks' nuptials back in 2018.

She captioned the short video: “Happy Anniversary darling Jack and Eugie… Love Romance.”

READ: Princess Eugenie stuns fans with never-before-seen wedding photo!

MORE: Sarah Ferguson unveils bold look as she breaks silence following Queen's funeral

Followers adored the post with one telling Sarah: “Love it! What a proud mother you must be! Two beautiful daughters and two beautiful marriages.”

A second remarked: “It was such a beautiful wedding; so natural and unstaged. Loved how you went over to the well wishers; again so naturally you. Wishing them a very Happy Anniversary.”

READ: Princess Kate admits 'big pressure' choosing names for George, Charlotte and Louis

MORE: Princess Anne stuns fans with very surprising down-to-earth gesture

A third noted: “Such a beautiful tribute to Princess Eugenie and Jack!” And a fourth said: “Eugenie looked stunning!!! And so happy!!!! Wishing a happy anniversary to them!”

Eugenie, 32, and Jack, 36, announced their engagement in January 2018 and went on to tie the knot at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on 12 October 2018.

READ: Sarah Ferguson buys luxurious £5million Mayfair home for daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

MORE: Inside Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home, Royal Lodge Windsor

The bride looked beautiful in a long-sleeved dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos, featuring a neckline that folded around the shoulders, a low V-shaped back and a ground-sweeping train.

The low-back design was a special request from Eugenie to honour her scar from the surgery she had at 12 years old to correct her scoliosis.

READ: Princess Beatrice makes sweetest comment about baby daughter Sienna

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have surprisingly different parenting styles

Eugenie borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to complete her bridal look.

Eugenie and Jack have since welcomed their first child together, son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who was born on 9 February 2021 at the Portland Hospital.

Little August was christened at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor Park, on 21 November 2021, alongside his second cousin, Lucas Tindall.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.