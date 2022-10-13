Princess Eugenie stuns fans with never-before-seen wedding photo! The couple have been married four years

Princess Eugenie delighted royal fans this week by sharing a beautiful never-before-seen photograph from her wedding.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram in celebration of her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank.

As well as sharing a post dedicated to her husband on her main feed, she posted a new snapshot on her Stories – much to the delight of her followers.

The picture shows Eugenie in her beautiful bridal gown with husband Jack helping to arrange her long train. The newlyweds appear to have just exited a car – likely at her parents’ home, Royal Lodge.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson hosted the black-tie evening reception at their Windsor estate, where guests were treated to gourmet pizzas from a truck and Casamigos margaritas.

Eugenie looked beautiful on her wedding day, choosing a long-sleeve gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, featuring a neckline that folded around the shoulders, a low V-shaped back and a ground-sweeping train.

The low-back design was a special request from Eugenie to honour her scar from the surgery she had at 12 years old to correct her scoliosis.

Eugenie, now a proud mother to young son August, borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to complete her bridal look.

The rarely-seen piece had never been worn in public by a member of the royal family until Eugenie's wedding day.

The Princess had been expected to wear the York Diamond Tiara, the very same one her mother wore on her own wedding day back in 1986, but instead opted for a sentimental "something borrowed" from her grandmother the Queen.

Speaking about her exquisite headpiece in 2019, Eugenie said: "It was the most incredible thing to wear such a piece of history that my grandmother had lent me, very proud moment and the beautiful earrings were a gift from my husband."

