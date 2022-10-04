Sarah Ferguson unveils bold look as she breaks silence following Queen's funeral Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's mother has returned to Instagram

Sarah Ferguson has returned to Instagram for the first time since the death of the Queen.

MORE: Why Sarah Ferguson attended the Queen's funeral – but not Prince Philip's

The 62-year-old had last posted on September 8, when she shared a loving tribute to her late mother-in-law.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson arrives at the Queen's state funeral

But on Tuesday, Sarah got back on social media – and she unveiled a bold look in the process.

READ: Sophie Wessex just made royal history: Here's how

MORE: Meghan Markle takes legal steps to stop Prince Harry from being deposed

Sarah shared a striking portrait photo showing her dressed in equestrian-style clothing, staring straight down the camera and holding a top hat.

Sarah looks striking in her latest photograph

She wrote in the caption: "I hope to see you at Henley Literary Festival Wednesday Oct 5, 2PM where I'll be chatting with @marguerite_kaye about Her Heart for a Compass. Click the link in my bio to claim your tickets now my lovely readers! Xx."

READ: Sarah Ferguson buys luxurious £5million Mayfair home for daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

MORE: Inside Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home, Royal Lodge Windsor

Fabs went wild for her appearance, with one remarking: "What a beautiful photograph of you!" A second agreed, writing: "Amazing photo!!" A third added: "Simply beautiful."

She paid a loving tribute to the late mother-in-law

Sarah had previously received an outpouring of love when she shared her poignant tribute to the Queen last month.

READ: Princess Beatrice makes sweetest comment about baby daughter Sienna

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have surprisingly different parenting styles

She touched on their special bond, writing: "I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

Sarah and Andrew were married from 1986 until 1996

"She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfasttness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years. She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.

"To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express."

Sarah described the Queen as an "incredible friend"

Sarah married Prince Andrew, the Queen's second son, in 1986 and they welcomed two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, before their divorce in 1996.

The former couple continue to live together, however, at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.